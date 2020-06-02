Siggi Baldursson

Wifi Login Pages | Client: Robust

Robust "Netlausnir", which translates to Robust "WiFi solutions", is an Icelandic company which specialize in network solutions, mainly for hotels, bars and restaurants.

The benefit of displaying custom Wifi landing pages is that companies can prompt users who log-in, with information and offers.

In this case, the aim was to simply show some beautiful photography of the fishing sites of the angling club.

Work from 2019

