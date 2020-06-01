Crypto Banking Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
A redesign of my earlier CryptoBanking mobile application. A different color theme, the menu bar has been added to the bottom of the screen for easier access rather than having to click to appear. The search bar is now at the top of the screen art all times for easier searches to your favorite cryptocurrencies.