Lift Memorial - Logo Design

Lift Memorial - Logo Design design grid layout logo design logo brand identity lettermark identity designer typography support education website logomark grid design negative space hand logo graduation cap smart mark logotype designer identity branding brand
Back on 2018 we worked with Lift Memorial in order to create their new brand identity.

Lift Memorial is an organisation founded to serve as a means of connecting communities in Houston Texas to their locally zoned school, Memorial Elemental.

After the initial strategy sessions with them, we came to the conclusion that the main thing they wanted to convey was supporting education, so we started to create a logo that has that hidden on it’s meaning.

