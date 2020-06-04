Andrew McKay

Friends - iOS Profile

Andrew McKay
Andrew McKay
Hire Me
  • Save
Friends - iOS Profile profile design profile card user interface uidesign ui application social app social friendly app ui mobile ui mobile design ios ios app ios app design app design icon ui web ios guide mobile mobile app app design app
Download color palette

The new profile screen from Friendly 2.0 redesign. What makes friendly unique is our advanced matchmaking algorithm. With the new profile we wanted to display as much as possible from the questionnaire in a format easily digestible by the user

-------
Friendly App is a free iOS app empowering you to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships in your area.

Download our free iOS app: https://bit.ly/friendly-app
(Android coming soon) or visit www.friendly.app

✌️

Andrew McKay
Andrew McKay
Mobile Designer. Head of design @Insight Timer 🤙🏾
Hire Me

More by Andrew McKay

View profile
    • Like