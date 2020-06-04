Friends - iOS Profile

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The new profile screen from Friendly 2.0 redesign. What makes friendly unique is our advanced matchmaking algorithm. With the new profile we wanted to display as much as possible from the questionnaire in a format easily digestible by the user
-------
Friendly App is a free iOS app empowering you to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships in your area.
Download our free iOS app: https://bit.ly/friendly-app
(Android coming soon) or visit www.friendly.app
✌️