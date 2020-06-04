Friends - iOS Profile

The new profile screen from Friendly 2.0 redesign. What makes friendly unique is our advanced matchmaking algorithm. With the new profile we wanted to display as much as possible from the questionnaire in a format easily digestible by the user

Friendly App is a free iOS app empowering you to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships in your area.

