🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is my attempt of the Butlers Pizza app.
I focused on a more clean design with this app to try to make it easy for the user to see what they will order and where to order.
Since the colours were too bright for me to use, I had to think of a way to stick to the company brand but at the same time giving it a clean look, so I made the call to actions yellow and the header red.
Please give me your views about this design.
Thank you