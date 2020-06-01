Here is my attempt of the Butlers Pizza app.

I focused on a more clean design with this app to try to make it easy for the user to see what they will order and where to order.

Since the colours were too bright for me to use, I had to think of a way to stick to the company brand but at the same time giving it a clean look, so I made the call to actions yellow and the header red.

Please give me your views about this design.

Thank you