Banking App Design

Banking App Design finance transaction credit card payment wallet bank banking startup online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Here’s another attempt to enhance banking experience. With this app, operations like сredit card charge/recharge, money transfers are hassle-free and secure. Hope you like it!

💰 We decided to prove that online banking isn’t about being ‘deadly boring and all serious’, that it can simultaneously combine security and a pinch of good design.

💸 To break this ‘serious = boring’ stereotype, we opted for an audacious color palette.

💬 The goal we strived toward was to create an app that users would be 100% satisfied with. To achieve that, we enabled the ability to change the design of cards — pick the color you like to make sure it’s easily recognizable and associated with your style.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
