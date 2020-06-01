Banking App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Here’s another attempt to enhance banking experience. With this app, operations like сredit card charge/recharge, money transfers are hassle-free and secure. Hope you like it!
💰 We decided to prove that online banking isn’t about being ‘deadly boring and all serious’, that it can simultaneously combine security and a pinch of good design.
💸 To break this ‘serious = boring’ stereotype, we opted for an audacious color palette.
💬 The goal we strived toward was to create an app that users would be 100% satisfied with. To achieve that, we enabled the ability to change the design of cards — pick the color you like to make sure it’s easily recognizable and associated with your style.
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
