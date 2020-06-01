Gryphon Fashion Store Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Project
This year, I started to create and experiment with layouts and typography. One of the projects I initiated was this high-end fashion website store. The goal was to take a classic e-commerce home page and layout and establish a more articulated visual design language.
Credits
All the photos are from Da/Da Paris. They are not affiliated with this project. This is a personal, non-commercial project.
---
• Check out my
Latest Behance project.
• Follow me on:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Personal Portfolio | LinkedIn
• Get in touch
International – matteo@pure9studios.com
Italia – matteo.dellac@live.it