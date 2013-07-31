Alexandra Bond

Cuore Spezzato

Alexandra Bond
Alexandra Bond
  • Save
Cuore Spezzato lettering logo brand identity line italian italy wine bar stamp custom heart
Download color palette

An identity for a local wine bar, still in process. This piece will be a stamp: black ink on cream paper.

It's still up for approval.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2013
Alexandra Bond
Alexandra Bond

More by Alexandra Bond

View profile
    • Like