Parallax Page web site advocacy lawyers parallax page
Tela inicial de um site para advogados. O layout foi feito com paralaxe.
O cliente aprovou, mas infelizmente não foi publicado por causa do cancelamento do serviço.

Initial screen of a website to lawyers. The layout was done with parallax.
The client has approved, but unfortunately was not published because of the cancellation of service.

Posted on Jul 29, 2013
