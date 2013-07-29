Parallax Page

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Tela inicial de um site para advogados. O layout foi feito com paralaxe.
O cliente aprovou, mas infelizmente não foi publicado por causa do cancelamento do serviço.
Initial screen of a website to lawyers. The layout was done with parallax.
The client has approved, but unfortunately was not published because of the cancellation of service.