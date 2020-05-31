Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Italy, the land of art and culture

Amir Parva for Parva Studio
Italy, the land of art and culture traveling travelling travel blog travel app design travel app travel agency tourism motion graphics motiongraphics motion design landmark animation landmarks landmark culture tower of pisa pisa tower pisa italian food country italy
Download color palette

Italy, the land of art and culture.
Part of an animation made for Ayandeh Bank.
-
Client: Ayandeh Bank
Art director, illustrator: Amir Parva
Motion Designer: Abolfazl Babaei
-
More: Website | Behance | Instagram

