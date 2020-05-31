Marcin Krupiński

WeSwim Booking App Interactions

Marcin Krupiński
Marcin Krupiński
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

🌊 WeSwim Booking is a new app designed for users to ease and automate the process of booking a place for single swimmers and larger groups.

Here is a screen showing interactions with booking screen.
--
👋 Follow me and check out my other media:
mkrupinski.pl & Behance.

Marcin Krupiński
Marcin Krupiński
👋 Hello.
Hire Me

More by Marcin Krupiński

View profile
    • Like