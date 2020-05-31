Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shakuro Graphics

Girl on a Bike Illustration

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Girl on a Bike Illustration bicycle cycling design flat graphic character design art summer spring girl illustration illustration art illustrator girl character bike shakuro character vector illustration
Download color palette

Happy last day of Spring to all!
The days are growing longer, the sun is shining brighter, and I can’t wait for warmer weather to come.
Wanted to share with you this illustration of a young girl who’s not afraid to look ahead🙂

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Hire Me

More by Shakuro Graphics

View profile
    • Like