Sign Up page for SaaS (affiliate networks)

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At Hipool we try to improve user experience every day. So I and Marina Kholodova made another view for sign-up page with animation, which shows how easily you can setup your campaigns in affiliate marketing.
--
See also:
Download uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)
--
Looking for web design? Contact us: nk@upwave.ru