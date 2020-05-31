Nikhil Dinesh

BRAND IDENTITY - Footwear Brand

slippers shoes package blue footwear logodesign logotype logo branding design product design illustrator brand identity visual identity branding agency branding
This is a personal project for a Footwear brand to create a brand identity for it aligning to the brand values. Detailed project in https://www.behance.net/gallery/97969865/A-Personal-Branding-project-for-Footwear-brand

