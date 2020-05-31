Wifi Login Pages | Client: Robust

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Robust "Netlausnir", which translates to Robust "WiFi solutions", is an Icelandic company which specialize in network solutions, mainly for hotels, bars and restaurants.
The benefit of displaying custom Wifi landing pages is that companies, such as this restaurant/bar called "Bastard", can prompt users who log-in, with information and offers. https://bastard.is/
The brief: make a good looking landing page where the information is clear and incorporates the clients own branding, including imagery, colours etc.
Work from 2019.