Wifi Login Pages | Client: Robust

Robust "Netlausnir", which translates to Robust "WiFi solutions", is an Icelandic company which specialize in network solutions, mainly for hotels, bars and restaurants.

The benefit of displaying custom Wifi landing pages is that companies, such as this restaurant/bar called "Bastard", can prompt users who log-in, with information and offers. https://bastard.is/

The brief: make a good looking landing page where the information is clear and incorporates the clients own branding, including imagery, colours etc.

Work from 2019.

