OpenCart Specialist - Logo Design (2) 🛒

Logo redesign concept for OpenCart Specialist (OCS). 🛒
OpenCart Specialist (OCS) is a service focusing on building high-quality webshops for all sorts of businesses.
Currently open for feedback and to hear if you seen a similar mark before. After reading the short intro above, do you feel this would be a potential match?
The extra given 'depth' shadow in the mark is just to try out and not decided on yet. But I kinda like the extra depth this subtle shadow creates. What do you think about this part?
Interested in working with me?
I'm currently open for new freelance opportunities:
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl