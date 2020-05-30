Jeroen van Eerden

OpenCart Specialist - Logo Design (2) 🛒

Logo redesign concept for OpenCart Specialist (OCS). 🛒

OpenCart Specialist (OCS) is a service focusing on building high-quality webshops for all sorts of businesses.

Currently open for feedback and to hear if you seen a similar mark before. After reading the short intro above, do you feel this would be a potential match?

The extra given 'depth' shadow in the mark is just to try out and not decided on yet. But I kinda like the extra depth this subtle shadow creates. What do you think about this part?

I'm currently open for new freelance opportunities:

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl

Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
