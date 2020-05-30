Amir Parva
Iran, the land of poetry and luxurious rugs

Iran, the land of poetry and luxurious rugs persian empire ancient tourism website tourism after effects animation motion design motion graphics country persepolis iran persia landmark animation landmarks landmark travel agency travel app travelling traveling middle east
Iran, the land of poetry and luxurious rugs.
Part of an animation made for Ayandeh Bank.
Client: Ayandeh Bank
Art director, illustrator: Amir Parva
Motion designer: Abolfazl Babaei
