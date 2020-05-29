Federico Walovnik

Login

Federico Walovnik
Federico Walovnik
  • Save
Login web xd branding minimal app design ux ui
Download color palette

My first challenge of the #DailyUI. The concept of the login for the H&M clothing brand.

Tell me what you think!

You can find me on LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2020
Federico Walovnik
Federico Walovnik

More by Federico Walovnik

View profile
    • Like