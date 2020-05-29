Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Neumorphic Playlist - Black & White

Neumorphic Playlist - Black & White
Playing around with opposing colors! Starting to improve my grasp of designing neumorphic UIs as well as varying color palettes. I adjusted the black color to be more comfortable on the eyes, and the white to have a slightly blue tint. All of the components within this shot are derived from a single component.

Not for any actual function but just pleasant to 👀 look at!

As always, drop a comment below, and hit the "L" if you love it!

Posted on May 29, 2020
