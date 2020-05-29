Neumorphic Playlist - Black & White

Trending designs to inspire you
Playing around with opposing colors! Starting to improve my grasp of designing neumorphic UIs as well as varying color palettes. I adjusted the black color to be more comfortable on the eyes, and the white to have a slightly blue tint. All of the components within this shot are derived from a single component.
Not for any actual function but just pleasant to 👀 look at!
