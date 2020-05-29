Daniel Sabal
Kluge

Factual - Character Loop Animation

Daniel Sabal
Kluge
Daniel Sabal for Kluge
  • Save
Factual - Character Loop Animation kluge digital illustration vector web animation animation characterdesign
Download color palette

To bring out the perspiration for this “High Performance” campaign, we put the gif on a treadmill

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at hello@klugeinteractive.com

Kluge
Kluge
Creative Technology Studio

More by Kluge

View profile
    • Like