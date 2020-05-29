Amir Parva
Egypt, the land of the pharaohs

voyage voyager motion design motion graphics desert country travelling pyramids pyramids of giza pharaohs giza egypt landmarks landmark landmark animation traveling travel blog travel agency travel app tourism
Egypt, the land of the pharaohs.
Part of an animation made for Ayandeh Bank.
-
Client: Ayandeh Bank
Art director, illustrator: Amir Parva
Motion designer: Abolfazl Babaei
-
