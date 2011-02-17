Vance Reeser

Black Lake Fireball (animated gif)

Black Lake Fireball (animated gif)
I'm experimenting with using video in this background effect (because fire is so difficult and time-consuming to animate!). Too jarring? Thoughts?

Rebound of
Black Lake Machinery (cont'd)
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
