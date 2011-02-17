Christopher Kennedy

Side Navigation - Active State texture navigation website active state
Playing with active states, need the active state to be obvious, but attractive, and the same height as everything else.

I thought about trying a gradient alone, but figured that the texture was much more of an obvious contrast, and mixed the two together.

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
