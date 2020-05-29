Best One Yet Ice Cream Truck

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Here's the passenger side view of the wrap I designed for Best One Yet's new ice cream truck. You can see the driver side of the truck in my previous shot here.
With this being the side that customers will interface with, we wanted to prominently display the brand, tagline, and contact information. It was a definite goal of mine to create a look that people will want to photograph and share that is inline with the brand personality. The noticeably empty area near the back will accommodate the flavor menu.
Other fun facts:
This used to be a U.S. Postal Service truck!
Best One Yet makes really good vegan ice cream!
New pint packaging for 4 flavors out soon!
This full vinyl wrap was installed by Husky Signs here in Boulder.