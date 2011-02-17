Mc Baldassari

Self-portrait

Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari
  • Save
Self-portrait illustration
Download color palette

I finally decided to do something more fun for my new self-portrait/avatar. Check the full version here. Will soon be available as print.

Cfbcb474767798857957b430d8750b92
Rebound of
Self-portrait
By Mc Baldassari
View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari

More by Mc Baldassari

View profile
    • Like