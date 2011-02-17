Jeremy Mansfield

Brew Foundry

Brew Foundry label logo beer
Working on a mark for a friend who's doing his own home brewing. Have several versions. Would love feedback.

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
Craftsman of beautifully branded user experiences.
