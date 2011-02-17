Jason Long

Mac Audio Mini-Player Concept

Jason Long
Jason Long
  • Save
Mac Audio Mini-Player Concept mac music audio pictos
Download color palette

First off, credit where credit is due: the icons are all from the Pictos set.

This is my half-baked concept for a native Mac Rdio-esque audio player. In this mode, you'd see just the basics and a slide-out drawer on the bottom would house additional functionality. Perhaps you could mouseover the album art to see artist/album/song info. Like I said, half-baked.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
Jason Long
Jason Long

More by Jason Long

View profile
    • Like