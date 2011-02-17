Vanja Blajic

K1

K1 drop paint heart love design logo branding yellow pink vector letter
A concept I'm working on for a very creative client.I'm having a hard time finding the right type to go with this so I could use your help.
Feedback is welcome,as always ;)

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
