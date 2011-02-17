Seth Nickerson

American Warrior Airlift

Seth Nickerson
Seth Nickerson
Hire Me
  • Save
American Warrior Airlift airlift warrior stars logo red purple parachute heart american stripes veterans
Download color palette

Proposed identity for an event for wounded veterans. Feedback encouraged.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
Seth Nickerson
Seth Nickerson
Branding, design, type, illustration. Always hungry. ✌
Hire Me

More by Seth Nickerson

View profile
    • Like