New Logo - V.1.

Here is Version 1 of my logo, I have (rather surprisingly) been working on it for a while on and off and it has been a painful, tedious process - My main focus has been on getting the icon as usable and clear as possible i plan to use it without the 'Rufus Denne' text - (that is really just so it is identified on here as a logo)

I would be really interested in any thoughts and feedback dribbble may have!