New Logo - V.1.

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is Version 1 of my logo, I have (rather surprisingly) been working on it for a while on and off and it has been a painful, tedious process - My main focus has been on getting the icon as usable and clear as possible i plan to use it without the 'Rufus Denne' text - (that is really just so it is identified on here as a logo)
I would be really interested in any thoughts and feedback dribbble may have!