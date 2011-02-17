Tabs Classic: Extras Duo - Released

*Crazy excited*

Hi there awesome dribbble-folk! Enough with the teasing, Tabs Extras Duo is now released. For everyone who already bought Tabs Classic Epic this update is free as always. This means 299 unique icons both in standard resolution, as well as retina resolution. On top of that there is the 34 Tabs Social icons, which are included as well. That's a lot of icons.

Go grab them while they are still smoking hot at www.tabsicons.com