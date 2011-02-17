Tabs Classic: Extras Duo - Released

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
*Crazy excited*
Hi there awesome dribbble-folk! Enough with the teasing, Tabs Extras Duo is now released. For everyone who already bought Tabs Classic Epic this update is free as always. This means 299 unique icons both in standard resolution, as well as retina resolution. On top of that there is the 34 Tabs Social icons, which are included as well. That's a lot of icons.
Go grab them while they are still smoking hot at www.tabsicons.com