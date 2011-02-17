Chris Coyier

Badges

Chris Coyier
Chris Coyier
  • Save
Badges
Download color palette

Specifically for non-profit organizations. Thought we should be a little more specific about what Wufoo is (rather than say "Wufoo Powered") since this graphic could be on any page (not necessarily accompanied by a form) and on a website with folks who almost certainly don't already know.

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
Chris Coyier
Chris Coyier

More by Chris Coyier

View profile
    • Like