Business Cards/Tags business card tag illustration painting drawing cartoon animals figures
I hand-painted these tags with acrylic paint and ink. My information is on the back, so they double as business cards. I'll be sending one with each order shipped from my Etsy shop: www.etsy.com/shop/slaymaker

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
