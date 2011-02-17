Hexicons waiting page

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I recently bought hexicons.net for my coming set of icons. The header is an image, but the form isn't. It is a coded form based on this psd http://drbl.in/KZR I made a while ago. It's not the same because I couldn't use an overlay style unfortunately on CSS, so I chose a blue color instead for the inset shadow.
Anyway this is a good test for me, so if you have any advice on the form especially or any other part of this page, they are welcome.
Expect a release this month of the form .psd and maybe the code.
Check the full page live: http://hexicons.net/