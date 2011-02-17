chad

Yale

chad
chad
  • Save
Yale monster illustration too much time on my hands
Download color palette

Figured it was time to add another illustration from my kids' book in progress. This time it's the heraldic beast, the yale; a goat/horse with golden horns that grow in every direction.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
chad
chad

More by chad

View profile
    • Like