Clay Cauley

Social Icon V.01

Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley
  • Save
Social Icon V.01 social media icons network
Download color palette

I am creating a new set of Social Icons to give away over at Designmoo. This is the very beginning of the set, with much more to come ... like:

Designmoo, deviantART, Dropr, Facebook (Multiple versions), Flickr, Gowalla, LinkedIn, Picasa, Reddit, Twitter (Alternate), Vimeo, YouTube, and Zerply.

If you have any that you think needs to be included just let me know and I'll throw em in. Open to all suggestions.

I realize icons like this have been done before, but while building a website for a client, I am trying to use only things I create :-) So I might as well make it a whole set while I'm at it!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley

More by Clay Cauley

View profile
    • Like