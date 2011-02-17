Social Icon V.01

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I am creating a new set of Social Icons to give away over at Designmoo. This is the very beginning of the set, with much more to come ... like:
Designmoo, deviantART, Dropr, Facebook (Multiple versions), Flickr, Gowalla, LinkedIn, Picasa, Reddit, Twitter (Alternate), Vimeo, YouTube, and Zerply.
If you have any that you think needs to be included just let me know and I'll throw em in. Open to all suggestions.
I realize icons like this have been done before, but while building a website for a client, I am trying to use only things I create :-) So I might as well make it a whole set while I'm at it!