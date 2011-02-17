owen the owen.

atlanta inside joke.

atlanta icon t-shirt
if you live in atlanta, you might get a kick out of this t-shirt tribute to local hero, "bicycle shorts guy." he's this dude that stands on the same corner every day, just showing us what he's got, if you take my meaning.

available at:
http://therethere.com/atlanta/atlanta-main-man.html

[portion of proceeds goes to local charities.]

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
