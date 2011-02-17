Dushan Milic

Psychedelic Beaver

Psychedelic Beaver animal pen ink digital illustration pattern
A new piece in a 6-8 part series for an article on the usefulness of the humble beaver. Having plenty of fun with the patterns in all of them.

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
