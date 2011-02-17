Katherine Cory

Peak Workforce Website

Katherine Cory
Katherine Cory
Hire Me
  • Save
Peak Workforce Website website blue green grey bold border background
Download color palette

After client feedback, the majority of the white was replaced by block colours and images relating to recruitment added.

A375eeeb934e2d1ab5d0c0249602656a
Rebound of
Peak Workforce website
By Katherine Cory
View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
Katherine Cory
Katherine Cory
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Katherine Cory

View profile
    • Like