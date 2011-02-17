Justin Johnson

Club Navigo Explorer

Club Navigo Explorer print design vacation travel
Resort guidebook with die cut covers and silver + b/w sleeve. The hot green was a stretch, but everybody was happy with how it turned out (except the sales team, naturally).

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
