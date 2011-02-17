Steinar Ingi Farestveit

Tab bar arrow

Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Hire Me
  • Save
Tab bar arrow ios texture tab bar
Download color palette

More experimenting. This time an arrow on the tab bar. Icon from the Glyphish set.

2a139e9e4b23b32878d2ca5abfe396b7
Rebound of
Ribbon
By Steinar Ingi Farestveit
View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Creative Director @Kolibri
Hire Me

More by Steinar Ingi Farestveit

View profile
    • Like