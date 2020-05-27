Sprocket iOS Federated Auth Matrix

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Wide single-press buttons with lots of text are dead. Grids of services that each fit the 48x48 tap target requirement are in!
Shown here are the Sprocket profile sign in state as well as the Sprocket overlay sign in state thats required for new ppl to buy or sell
note: these are all federated identities available through Google's Firebase 🔥
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Pinterest
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB