Sprocket iOS Federated Auth Matrix

Wide single-press buttons with lots of text are dead. Grids of services that each fit the 48x48 tap target requirement are in!

Shown here are the Sprocket profile sign in state as well as the Sprocket overlay sign in state thats required for new ppl to buy or sell

note: these are all federated identities available through Google's Firebase 🔥

We make a bicycle marketplace

