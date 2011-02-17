Diego Monzon

Mirror Particles

Mirror Particles mirror flash particles experiment
This is a flash experiment I did some time ago , found it again and thought that I should share it. How I wish I was a real coder !!!
Check it out here : http://bit.ly/gJvNKp
Let it use your webcam and have fun.
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
