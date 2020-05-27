7
Sprocket iOS Top Level Hierarchy 2020

Sprocket iOS Top Level Hierarchy 2020 community white profile news parts header tabs bike mobile app bicycle sprocket ux ios
Just an update to what the iOS clients UX looks like because someone asked me during an interview ;)

note: these are screenshots of code, not mocks

Posted on May 27, 2020
We make a bicycle marketplace

