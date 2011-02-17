Shaun Andrews

Buy Buttons

Shaun Andrews
Shaun Andrews
  • Save
Buy Buttons client buttons facebook buy
Download color palette

Fireworks rounded rectangles always look a little "squared-off" to me. Not sure why, or how to fix it.

747c4ca808a5b269cd81de30b6f5bc4c
Rebound of
Audio Player
By Shaun Andrews
View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2011
Shaun Andrews
Shaun Andrews

More by Shaun Andrews

View profile
    • Like