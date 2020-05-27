GM Fraser - Brand Identity Design

Here's the final result of the rebrand we developed for GM Fraser, a company that does sales and support of electrical components ⚙️

The key colors of the brand remained Orange, with a small reinterpretation that makes it more vivid and in line with the objective. We used Ebony Grey as a secondary color to give more depth to the identity.

The chosen typeface directly correlates to the shape and mood of the logomark as well as to the electrical components industry.

