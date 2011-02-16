Guido Rosso

House
Needed a house for a comp I was working on... I liked the style of this one (by Bryan Maniotakis), so I used it as inspiration! Modeled and rendered in C4D. Touched up in Photoshop.

Rebound of
Green Home Builder
By Bryan Maniotakis
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
