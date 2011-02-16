Bill Labus

Client Website

Bill Labus
Bill Labus
  • Save
Client Website website ios style
Download color palette

Working on a personal/identity website for a client and experimenting with mimicking some iOS-style interactions.

Thoughts and advice welcome as always.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Bill Labus
Bill Labus

More by Bill Labus

View profile
    • Like