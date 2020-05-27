Information Desk - Covid19 (3)

Client: danielrazon.com (case study 3)

Project: Information Desk for Covid-19



(Who is Daniel Razon?)

Daniel Razon is a broadcaster based in the Philippines. He leads a network called UNTV37 and does public service and charitable works. He is considered an innovator and philanthropist in the country because of multiple media innovations and humanitarian works he did. He is the first who launch a radio station rolling on the bus which is the Wish 107.5. He is also one of the pioneers who did drone Journalism. He is also the architect behind the “Tulong Muna Bago Balita” which requires all reporters and staff to undergo in the first aid training to be equipped and always be ready to help those people who require emergency attention rather than just scooping a piece of news.



(How did I help?)

Create a website where people can go to get equipped about how to fight this Virus. A website that will fill the gap to help people get the contact information of the national and local governments easily. Give them assistance and free consultations through UNTV digital clinic.



(Service I provided:)

• Creative Direction

• Web Design

• Illustration (@paulogaviola)



