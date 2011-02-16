Salvador López Mendoza

Minilytics for Mac

Minilytics for Mac app dark mac ui slider avatars
My friend Didi @didinyc is designing a google analytics app for mac but doesnt have a dribbble account so he asked me to post this so he could get some ideas and feedback what do you guys think?

Posted on Feb 16, 2011
